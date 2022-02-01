Crash involving tractor-trailer closes road in Cass Township

CASS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Early Tuesday morning a tractor-trailer collided with another vehicle, closing a portion of Keystone Boulevard.

The crash happened just after 6:30 Tuesday morning. Eyewitness News confirmed that Keystone Boulevard at the top of Gordon Mountain is closed. On scene, there was a semi-truck and a flat-bed truck. It is not clear what other kind of vehicle was involved in the collision.

There is no word on the condition of the drivers. Eyewitness News will continue to update you as information becomes available.