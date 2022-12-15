WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews shut down Wyoming Avenue as they responded to a fatal crash involving a West Pittston Police truck, driven by the chief, and at least one car Thursday evening.

Eyewitness News crews on the scene say at least two vehicles were involved in the crash, as a car collided with a West Pittston police vehicle at the Midway Shopping Center in Wyoming around 4:40 p.m.

Our media partners at the Times Leader have learned West Pittston Police Chief Michael Turner was driving the police truck at the time of the crash and was taken to the hospital with a broken hip, according to West Pittston Mayor Angelo Alfano.

Wyoming Avenue is closed in both directions near the Midway Shopping Center as debris from the crash is scattered across the road.

The Luzerne County Coroner confirms one person involved in the crash has died.

Official details are slim as the scene is still very active.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.