LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a crash kills a man after losing control of a car leading it airborne and hitting a parked car in a driveway.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 6:40 a.m. a crash occurred on Pine Rode Drive in Lehman Township.

The passenger, a 16-year-old girl, informed police that the driver, 57-year-old Stevens Anthony, began swerving before the crash. Police say Anthony failed to make a left turn and left the roadway, hitting a tree in a residential yard.

The car then continued to travel hitting a wooden retaining wall, becoming airborne, and lastly striking a parked car in a driveway, PSP stated.

Anthony was pronounced dead on the scene due to blunt force trauma, according to the coroner.

The passenger was transported to Pocono Mountain Regional hospital for minor injuries.