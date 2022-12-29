HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a crash they say involved a motorcycle and a car that sent two people to the hospital in Hazleton Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, officers were called to a vehicle crash on 15th and McNair Street around 3:00 p.m.

Arriving on the scene police say they saw a Dodge with damage to its passenger side and a Ducatti motorcycle that had significant damage.

A witness of the crash informed investigators that the Dodge, driven by a 51-year-old man from Hazleton, tried to make a left and go south onto McNair Street when it was “unsafe to do so” and was struck by the motorcycle, police said.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 31-year-old man from Hazleton, was injured and was flown to Geisinger Wyoming Valley for treatment. Officers state his current condition is unknown at this time.

A passenger in the Dodge was also injured and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital for her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Sgt. Babula of the Hazleton Police Department.