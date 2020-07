SCIOTA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A dump truck crashed into a utility pole on Route 209 outside of the Chestnut Hill Diner in Sciota Friday morning, leading to power outages in the area.







Crews on scene worked to detangle the dump truck from the power line wires. The truck also hit multiple cars in a used car lot. The road is closed.

Police told Eyewitness News there were no reported injuries and the power outages are very localized.

The investigation is ongoing.