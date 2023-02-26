EAST UNION TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— One person was transported to the hospital after a car crashed into a tree in Schuylkill County early Sunday morning.

Officials from the Sheppton-Onieda Volunteer Fire Company say they responded to a report of a one-car crash with entrapment around 2:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Main Boulevard, East Union Township.

First responders say they stabilized the vehicle and removed the patient by cutting the car open.

Courtesy of Sheppton-Oneida Volunteer Fire Company

According to the Sheppton-Oneida Volunteer Fire Company, the patient was transported to the hospital once removed from the car.

There is no word on the extent of the patient’s injuries at this time. Eyewitness News will update this article as more information is made available.