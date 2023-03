POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A crash in Pottsville leaves one dead.

According to state police, the two-car crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday evening.

The crash happened on Route 61 near West Bacon and there were two children involved, state police say.

As mentioned by state police, all parties involved were transported from the scene. The extent of their injuries is still unknown.

As this is an ongoing investigation Eyewitness News will keep you updated.