PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are responding to a crash on the cross valley that sent a driver to the hospital Thursday evening in Plymouth Township.

Nanticoke Fire Department is responding to a one-car crash near exit 4 on the south cross valley that occurred just before 4:00 p.m.

The Nanticoke fire chief tells Eyewitness News a car went down an embankment, the driver was ejected and taken to the hospital. The conditions of the driver are unknown at this time.

The roadway was shut down as crews work to clean up the scene, it has since reopened as of 5:30 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you with the latest as more information is released.