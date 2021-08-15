Crash in Butler Township leaves one person severely injured

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was flown to the hospital after a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

According to the Vally Regional Fire and Rescue, it happened on the 100 block of West Butler Drive where the Greater Hazleton EMS Deputy Cheif came upon a car that hit a pole just after 3 a.m.

Officials say the victim was responding and severely injured, there is no update on their condition at this time.

Butler Township Police Department is investigating the incident, we will update you with the latest information when it is released.