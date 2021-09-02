Wrong-way driver leads to fatal crash on section of Interstate 80 in Sugarloaf Township

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is dead after state police say he was driving the wrong way for approximately 4 miles before crashing into a truck on Interstate 80 Thursday morning.

According to PennDOT, the crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. near mile marker 252 in the eastbound lane of Interstate 80.

State police tell Eyewitness News the driver got onto the eastbound lane of Interstate 80 while driving west. He struck a parcel delivery truck head-on and was declared dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the truck were uninjured. Police also tell us they received a report that the driver struck another vehicle before the head-on collision. The driver of that vehicle is expected to be ok.

A lane restriction has been put in place for that section of I-80 while crews work the scene. The road is expected to fully reopen around 10:00 a.m.

This is a developing story and we will have more information on it as it becomes available.

For the latest in traffic conditions, head to 511pa.com .