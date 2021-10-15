Route 15 down to one lane after truck crashes into building in Union Township

UNION TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning crash closed a stretch of Route 15 after a tractor-trailer crashed into a building. PennDOT is advising drivers that the southbound lanes are now open.

According to PennDOT, Route 15 is still closed in the northbound lanes between Cardinal Street and Furnace Road as a result of a vehicle crash and downed utilities.









According to crews, a truck was traveling northbound on Route 15 when it crossed the median and the southbound lanes. The truck then hit a utility pole and a garage in a residential area.

There are detours in place. Northbound traffic will use Route 11 and Route 147 or Route 304 and 45.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.