Crash closes State Route 93 in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A crash has closed State Route 93 between Sugarloaf and Nescopeck, PennDOT officials announce.
PennDOT says the estimated time of reopened is approximately 2 p.m. Follow PA511 for updates on the closure.
