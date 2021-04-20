Crash closes State Route 93 in Luzerne County

News
Posted: / Updated:

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A crash has closed State Route 93 between Sugarloaf and Nescopeck, PennDOT officials announce.

PennDOT says the estimated time of reopened is approximately 2 p.m. Follow PA511 for updates on the closure.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos