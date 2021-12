NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash had closed a section of Interstate 80 Westbound near Route 147 and Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County on Tuesday Morning.

As a result of the crash, PennDOT closed I-80 westbound and traffic is being detoured at Exit # 212B (Williamsport) onto Interstate 180, which has now reopened. There is no word on what caused the accident.

For the latest on travel delays and road conditions check 511PA.com.