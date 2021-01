WYALUSING, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A motor vehicle crash has forced the closure of both lanes of Route 6 between Route 706 and Route 409 in Wyalusing and Wyalusing Township.

A detour using Route 706 (Church Street/Taylor Avenue) and Route 409 is in place.

The closure is expected to last for several hours. Drivers should expect travel delays.

The road condition can be check on the 511 website.