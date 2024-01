UPDATE: Route 405 has been reopened.

TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced that part of Route 405 was closed in Turbot County due to a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Officials stated the accident happened between the intersections of Golf Course Road and Route 1007, or Susquehanna Trail.

The road was reopened as of 8:30 p.m.