SHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A portion of Route 11 in Luzerne County is now reopened after it was closed early Monday morning due to a crash.

According to PennDOT, Route 11 is now reopened in both directions in the area of Shickshinny.

There is no word if anyone was injured. We will bring you the latest information about this crash as it’s released.

You can check all the latest road conditions by visiting 511PA.com.