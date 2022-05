WYSOX, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash on Route 6 in Wysox has closed a portion of the roadway.

According to PennDOT, a crash has closed Route 6 between Coolbaugh Road and Red Rock Road in Wysox.

Crews are estimating that it will take several hours to reopen the roadway. A detour using Route 187 is in place.

For the latest on traffic and road conditions visit 511pa.com.