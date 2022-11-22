BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says a major highway is now open after it was closed due to a crash in Lackawanna County.

According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 (I-81) southbound, beginning at Exit 201 (East Benton), reopened around 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday after a crash shut down the highway earlier in the day.

PennDOT says residual traffic is to be expected.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions online at 511PA or by calling 5-1-1.