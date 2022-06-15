DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A car crash has closed down part of I-81 South in Lackawanna County.

PennDOT has said that Interstate 81 southbound will be closed beginning at mile marker 199 due to two separate car crashes.

Courtesy: PennDOT

The Lackawanna County 911 communication center told Eyewitness News that both crashes had entrapment and individuals from both accidents are being transported to a nearby hospital.

PennDOT officials said the road should reopen around 5:00 pm.

For up-to-date information regarding the closure, refer to 511pa.com.