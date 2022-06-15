DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A car crash has closed down part of I-81 South in Lackawanna County.
PennDOT has said that Interstate 81 southbound will be closed beginning at mile marker 199 due to two separate car crashes.
The Lackawanna County 911 communication center told Eyewitness News that both crashes had entrapment and individuals from both accidents are being transported to a nearby hospital.
PennDOT officials said the road should reopen around 5:00 pm.
For up-to-date information regarding the closure, refer to 511pa.com.