DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to 511PA.com a crash on Interstate 80 westbound had closed a 14-mile stretch of the highway.

511PA Northeast Twitter reported the crash and a lane restriction just before 4:00 a.m. Monday. Just after 5:30 a.m., the interstate was reported to be closed between Exit 256 (Conyngham/Nescopeck) and 242 (Mainville/Mifflinville).

The roadway was restricted for nearly four hours while crews worked to reopen the roadway.

There are no details on what caused the crash or when the roadway will reopen.