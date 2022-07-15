SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Schuylkill County Coroner has been dispatched to Interstate 81 southbound for a crash that closed 10 miles of the roadway Friday morning.

According to 511PA Twitter, as of 8:30 a.m., I-81 southbound is closed between exits 100 (Pine Grove) and 90 (Lebanon) because of the crash.

Details regarding the crash have not yet been released, but it is confirmed that the coroner was dispatched to the crash.

There is no word on how many vehicles were involved. Check back for updates on this developing story.