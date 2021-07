SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A motor vehicle crash was causing traffic delays on a section of Interstate-81 in Lackawanna County Wednesday morning.

According to 511pa, the crash occurred around 8 a.m on the northbound lane of I-81 between the Davis Street and River Street exits.

Traffic was backed up for over an hour while crews worked the scene.

Three people were evaluated on the scene, including a child, but nobody was transported