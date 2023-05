SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has announced a lane restriction on Interstate 81 southbound beginning around mile marker 182.4 in Scranton due to a crash.

PennDOT estimates that the lane will reopen at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

There is no further information available on the crash at this time.

For more information, visit 511PA.