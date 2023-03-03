BACK CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, there is a lane restriction on Interstate 80 (I-80) due to a crash.

PennDOT says the lane restriction is on I-80 westbound, beginning at MM 250 in Back Creek Township, Luzerne County, due to a motor vehicle accident.

There are no injuries reported yet and the severity of the collision is unknown.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA or calling 511.