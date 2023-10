HAZLE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers responded to a car crash in Luzerne County that resulted in three people being flown to the hospital.

According to state police, a car with three people traveling east on Harwood Drive in Hazle Township crossed the median and crashed into an embankment below a railroad bridge.

All three were flown to the hospital, at this time there is no word on their current condition.

PSP is continuing to investigate the incident.