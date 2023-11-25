WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Elsewhere, a company known for blending history with the paranormal held a Wonderland Craft Market.

Wyoming Valley Ghost Hunters hosted the market at the Mary Stegmaier Mansion in Wilkes-Barre, which featured several vendors, food trucks, and a special appearance from St. Nicholas himself.

The craft market gave the community an opportunity to see the mansion in all its holiday decor and provided small business owners a chance to shine.

“It brings all of the community out to celebrate Wilkes-Barre and to celebrate each other, and you know in this time where everything is so isolated it’s just nice to bring everyone together,” said shopper, Diane Fritz.

More than 25 small businesses participated in Saturday’s Craft Market in the Diamond City.