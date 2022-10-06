POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new state grant in the amount of $26,403, was awarded to Explore Schuylkill to help expand their Craft Beverage Trail, officials say.

“Many tourists visit so many breweries, distilleries, and wineries across the county. This highly competitive grant will be a significant boost to Explore Schuylkill’s efforts to promote these local employers and help guide visitors to these attractions,” said Senator David G. Argall (R-29).

The trail consists of 19 different independent breweries, distilleries, and wineries in or near Schuylkill County.

“I am pleased that Schuylkill County will be receiving this money to promote its Craft Beverage Trail, home of America’s Oldest Brewery! Schuylkill County has a very rich history and a lot to offer in terms of tourism, and this grant money ensures that many future visitors will be able to tour and experience all that this great county has to offer,” said Representative Joseph Kerwin (R-125).

“The Craft Beverage Trail is a very successful promotion that I am very pleased to support. Last month the House Majority Policy Committee held a hearing in the Poconos, and we heard from brewers and tourism leaders that the Trail brings more business, tourists, and fun to their communities. I am looking forward to more “cheers” in Schuylkill County,” said Rep. Twardzik (R-123).

The grant was awarded by the Pennsylvania Malt and Brewed Beverage Industry Promotion Board. The General Assembly created the board to enhance the industry by funding promotional efforts and projects that increase the production of Pennsylvania-made malt and brewed beverages.