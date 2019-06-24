CPA sentenced to 7 years behind bars for money laundering

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Adam Kamor of Mountain Top has been sentenced to 7 years behind bars for money laundering and tax evasion.

Kamor stole more than $1.3 million from a nonprofit in the Wyoming Valley. He used that money to help his gambling addiction.

Kamor will have to pay back the embezzled amount plus $241 thousand dollars to the IRS for tax loss.

He has been ordered to surrender to U.S. Marshals July 15.

