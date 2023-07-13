BENTON, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Northeastern Pennsylvania welcomed a bit of south to the area this week. A local rodeo has kicked off and hundreds grabbed their cowboy hat and headed to the rodeo grounds.

28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci headed to the rodeo as a news reporter and came back to the station as a cowgirl, but she definitely was not the only one in my country get-up Thursday, as the stands were filled to watch professionals compete at the Benton Rodeo.

Cowboys and cowgirls from all around the country saddled up and rode their way to Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“We’re one of the, the best rodeos on the east coast. So they like coming here because we have perfect grounds and this is just a friendly place for them,” said Benton Area Rodeo Association President Melvin Parks.

The professionals make their way to the Benton Rodeo to compete with the best of the best.

They’re not only competing for points and a prize, but a spot at nationals.

“There’s barrel racing, there’s bull riding, sometimes they have bronc riding, steer wrestling,” said Kayla Boyer of Watsontown.

But for many competing, the sport is about much more than winning.

“Everything. The adrenaline, the people you’re around. Everything. I love it all. Everybody here’s basically family. Everybody gets along and it’s just a good time,” said bull rider Jordan Nafus.

And riders like nine-year-old graydon stiner break in the boots at a young age.

“And just doing rodeo, I just love it. I like watching it, so I wanted to do bull riding someday so I’m doing it now,” said Huntington Mills resident Graydon Stiner.

This event is not just for those competing. While many folks mosey their way to the rodeo to see the professionals buck and ride, others are here to continue a family tradition that runs as deep as the Mississippi.

“We come every year. My grandmother brought us here starting when I was a little girl and we’ve been coming every year,” Boyer explained.

Hundreds put on their country best to watch from the stands in the small town with a big heart.

“Keep it going for our younger generation, we have a lot of families around here with the young kids. They participate in the fun shows that we hold. It’s a big deal,” said Parks.

The Benton Rodeo will be running until Sunday so you still have a chance to go see a little bit of the south in the northeast.