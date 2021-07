COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — The Covington Township Fire Department Carnival kicks off at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The first night of the event will have a DJ, $15 wristbands for rides all night, great food made by the volunteers, a beer tent and a lot of fun and games!

All proceeds benefit the fire company who say that all the support they receive from the community is extremely appreciated and that every dollar is invested back into protecting them.