COVID vaccine distribution to begin in PA nursing homes

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Today starts the Pfizer COVID vaccine distribution to Pennsylvania long-term care facilities. It will be distributed from CVS & Walgreens, the two pharmacy partners selected by the federal government.

They pick the facilities to distribute to with help from Operation WARP Speed.

How it works:

First, residents and staff in selected skilled nursing facilities (nursing homes) will be vaccinated.

Second, personal care homes, assisted living facilities, residential treatment facilities for adults and private intermediate care facilities for individuals with developmental disabilities will receive the vaccine.

What about consent for those patients with dementia or Alzheimer’s? Guardian consent for the vaccine will be necessary.

CVS will distribute to patients and staff in 120 skilled nursing facilities in PA and Walgreens will distribute to patients and staff in 6 skilled nursing facilities in PA.

PA Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says the vaccination process will take some time and is dependent on the number of vaccines given from federal government. There are no reports in Pennsylvania of vaccine complications.

Reporter Julie Dunphy will have the full story on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.