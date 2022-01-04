Covid testing site in Luzerne County closed due to overwhelming response

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A COVID-19 testing site in Luzerne County had to close early due to the overwhelming numbers of people that showed up.

Officials with the Luzerne County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) tell Eyewitness News that the closure of the testing site at the South Main Plaza is only temporary while they seek out a new site for testing that can better accommodate the number of people that show up.







The City of Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County, and the State Department of Health are running the site.

This is a developing story. Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on this story coming up tonight on Eyewitness News.