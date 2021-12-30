COVID testing clinic to open at Steamtown Movie Theater

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As Lackawanna County Count declares a state of emergency due to omicron, a COVID-19 testing is site opening.

The Lackawanna County Commissioners and the Department of Health and Human Services are offering a free rapid COVID-19 testing clinic with the help of Interim HealthCare.

The testing site is located at Steamtown Movie Theater, 301 Lackawanna Avenue Downtown Scranton. They will be open starting January 3, Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

You can register for an appointment by submitting a form.