COVID-19 vaccines required for Penn State Altoona, DuBois employees

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Altoona and Penn State DuBois are two of six campuses that will require all faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

This is due to President Joe Biden’s executive order that requires vaccination for federal contactors. Penn State recently mandated vaccines for faculty and staff at its University Park campus on Oct. 13, but now the requirement affects the following campuses: Altoona, Behrend, Brandywine, DuBois, Fayette and Harrisburg.

Both full-time and part-time employees must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, even if they are working remotely. This also applies to graduate and undergraduate students who are supported on wage payroll and graduate assistantships, according to Penn State.

Penn State said a task group is currently determining how employees will submit their vaccine confirmation.

“After a review of the University’s federal contracts, we found that these campuses are home to government projects that make them subject to President Biden’s executive order requiring COVID-19 vaccines for federal contractors,” said Kelly Austin, interim senior vice president for Commonwealth Campuses and executive chancellor. “While the mandate only applies to six Commonwealth Campuses at this time, we continue to strongly encourage our faculty and staff — and students — at every campus to get vaccinated to protect themselves and our campus communities.”

Information on an exemption request process for a medical condition or religious beliefs has not been released at this time.