COVID-19 vaccine available at local Price Chopper locations

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The coronavirus vaccine is now available at the Montrose and Wyoming Price Chopper locations.

The state allocated doses to specific pharmacies and these are the first two Price Chopper locations in Pennsylvania and our region to receive those doses.

It’s a plus to be able to get vaccine at your local pharmacy, as many already get their routine vaccines there. It’s convenient and important to have multiple access points.

The doses are limited, but the clinical pharmacy manager says keep checking back because the information does change every day.

Julie Dunphy will have more on how this makes the vaccine more accessible in our area on later editions of Eyewitness News.