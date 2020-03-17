COVID-19 testing ability in PA

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Many of us are left to wonder just how many in Pennsylvania are actually sick with COVID-19?

The answer can only come from ample testing. The problem is that providing sufficient testing is still ramping up.

We learned over the weekend that Geisinger Health System is ready to independently process tests for COVID-19. Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller reached out Tuesday, to Geisinger to get some more answers.

Just days after Geisinger became Pennsylvania’s second facility statewide to be approved for independent COVID-19 testing, its northeast director of infectious diseases is speaking out about the health system’s testing ability.

Dr. Alison Brodginski said, “We do, again, have limited testing kits available.”

Due to hospital safety protocol and her availability, Dr. Alison Brodginski was only able to speak to Eyewitness News by phone.

When asked if she could put a number to just how limited the availability of testing kits is, Dr. Brodginski said, “I’m not able to put an actual number on it but I will tell you that I’m confident that all patients that have presented thus far and did meet criteria for screening, we have been able to go ahead and get them their testing that they would need.”

The infectious disease specialist said those tests are being conducted at Geisinger’s various emergency departments and urgent care clinics.

Through midday Tuesday, Geisinger said none of the patients they tested came back positive but wouldn’t indicate how many tests were actually conducted.

Dr. Brodginski says Geisinger is equipped with enough flexible swabs to insert into the nasal cavity for patient samples. It’s the reagent or chemical analysis necessary to determine a COVID-19 positive or negative that’s not as readily available.

Dr. Brodginski said, “We will only test those individuals who do meet the CDC screening criteria and again if you are experiencing symptoms and you feel that they may be related to COVID-19 please contact first your primary care physician.”

A Pennsylvania Health Department spokesperson would not disclose how many COVID-19 tests Geisinger specifically conducted but did say overall 975 tests had been done through Monday night.

Meanwhile, Geisinger did set-up an off-site evaluation center outside its emergency room in Danville and others will be set-up throughout the Geisinger chain.