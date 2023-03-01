DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The cost of groceries has risen exponentially, making it hard for many low-income families to put food on the table.

Starting Wednesday, nearly two million Pennsylvanians are losing additional funding due to the end of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

All SNAP households are losing a minimum of $95 dollars a month according to Governor Josh Shapiro’s Office.

The pandemic-era boost in benefits was a big help for many people in our area, and now, the work of a Luzerne County-based nonprofit is more critical than ever.

Fork Over Love hosted a drive-thru food distribution Wednesday at Dallas High School.

Cars lined up as far as the eye could see as volunteers handed out around 250 free, hot meals.

“The need is immense, the phone rings all day long. People need meals, a lot of elderly, a lot of larger families, especially with the SNAP benefits decreasing,” said Heather Radel, Events & Operations Manager with Fork Over Love.

Millions of Pennsylvanians are losing increased “SNAP” benefits provided by the government during the pandemic.

It’s only amplified Fork Over Love’s mission to fight food insecurity by teaming up with local restaurants.

“I’ve been involved with this since the beginning so this may be, I don’t know, the 6th, 7th time, but I’ll do it forever if I can,” said Executive Chef Jacob Hizny of Jay’s Famous Pork and Beef.

Michael Stager and his wife are first in line at almost every Fork Over Love food distribution throughout Luzerne County.

“We are thankful because it helps us out a lot, you know. The meals are good, and what else can I say, I mean, we appreciate it,” said Stager of Edwardsville.

Gabriel Metric echoes their sentiments, adding the meals are made with love.

“The meals are awesome. They are just the best. And I like to give a donation to help them out, and it just helps out, it really does,” said Metric of Hanover Township.

Fork Over Love was founded during the pandemic, but unlike the SNAP benefits, their efforts will continue well into the future.