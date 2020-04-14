COVID-19 presents new challenges for patients with compromised immune systems

Breaking News
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way doctors meet with and treat cancer patients. People with compromised immune systems, like cancer patients, face a higher health risk than other people.

Eyewitness News talks with a doctor who has been on the forefront of the battle against cancer and who has directed the American Cancer Society in New Jersey in that effort.

He also talks about his connection to Dr. Anthony Fauci who he worked with at the National
Institute of Health.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have the full story on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.

