COVID-19 patient cheered on after recovery

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It’s easy to focus on the negatives, as new cases of COVID-19 continue to make their way into Pennsylvania. However, the staff at one local hospital is celebrating those who have recovered from the virus.

Earlier this week staff members at UPMC Williamsport celebrated a special moment with a patient who was able to head home after recovering from coronavirus.

It may seem like a short period of time to outsiders, but for one patient at UPMC, it’s been a long time coming, finally being able to leave the hospital after being treated for COVID-19.

Daryle Walton of Williamsport was cheered on and celebrated, as he was able to head home to his family this week, after a 13 day stay in the hospital due to contracting coronavirus.

Staff members lined the halls as he was led out. Daryle says, going to the hospital is not his favorite thing but it’s nice to know when you need help, there are people who are working tirelessly to take care of you.

Daryle has also recently become a grandfather. His grandaughter is just five days old. He says getting healthy so he could meet her, was all the motivation he needed.

And at the end of the day, it was his faith that helped see him through.