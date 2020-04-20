COVID-19 mass testing site at Mohegan Sun Arena opening today

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Today is day one of mass COVID-19 drive-thru testing at a site in Luzerne County. As Eyewitness News has been reporting over the last several days, the state Department of Health set up the site in the parking lot of the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township.





You can see the tents set up in the parking lot. Testing is scheduled to begin at noon today and end at 4 p.m.

We’ve seen Luzerne County Sheriff’s Deputies and Wilkes-Barre Township Police in the area. State Officials say 100 or so people will be tested in the drive-thru set up. Those being tested today are first responders and healthcare workers who are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Starting tomorrow, people over the age of 65 as well as first responders and healthcare workers who are symptomatic will be tested. Those being tested have to pre-register online on the Department of Health website.

Traffic patterns will also be changed in this area. Test takers can only access the site by taking Interstate 81 and using Exit 168, the Highland Park Boulevard exit. The people who take the test will then be directed back to the interstate. They are being instructed to go home and NOT to stop at any locations or businesses in this area. There have been concerns expressed by many local officials who fear that COVID-19 will spread in this area because of contamination from those taking tests.

Dr. Rachel Levine is expected to update the public on what is happening at this site today during her daily COVID-19 briefing. Highland Park Boulevard will be closed between the I-81 ramp and Mundy Street. This testing site is expected to be open for about 30 days.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will be live at the testing site on Eyewitness News at 11am and noon. He will have the full story on later editions of Eyewitness News.