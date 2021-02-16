‘COVID-19 & Communities of Color’ to air Wednesday at 7pm on WYOU

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Thirteen television stations owned and operated by Nexstar Media Group will bring viewers from Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland and Washington D.C. together to discuss how the coronavirus pandemic has specifically impacted minority communities.

“COVID-19 & Communities of Color” will air on February 17, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. on WYOU. It will be available to stream on PAhomepage.com.

The town hall will include Pennsylvania doctors Dr. Stephen Henderson with Penn State Health, Internal Medicine, Dr. Bolanle Limann, the Chief Medical Officer at Hamilton Health Center, Dr. Cherise Hamblin, an OB/GYN with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and Dr. Sharee Livingston, the OB/GYN Chair at UPMC.

The panel of doctors will discuss how the pandemic has impacted communities of color disproportionately as well as why many minority communities have mistrust for the healthcare industry. The doctors will also debunk myths associated with the coronavirus vaccine, emphasize the importance of testing and following CDC mandated protocols.

The town hall will be hosted in Harrisburg at WHTM studios, hosted by ABC27 anchor Valerie Pritchett.

If you have a question for panelists, please complete the form by going to this link.

The telecast will air on 13 Nexstar Inc. owned or managed stations, including WHTM-TV (ABC) in Harrisburg, PA; WJET-TV (ABC) and WFXP-TV (FOX) in Erie, PA; WYOU-TV (CBS) in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton/Hazelton, PA; WPHL-TV (MyNet) in Philadelphia, PA; WTAJ-TV (CBS) in Altoona/Johnstown/State College, PA; WDVM-TV in Hagerstown, MD, WETM (NBC) in Elmira, NY, WBGH (NBC) in Binghamton, NY, and WFXV-TV (FOX) and WPNY-TV (MyNet) in Utica, NY. WBRE-TV (NBC) in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton/Hazelton, PA, and WDCW-TV in Washington, D.C.