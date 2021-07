MIFFLINBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A positive COVID-19 case has ended the season for Mifflinburg Little League softball, the Mifflinburg mayor announced Sunday.







The team was playing for a regional title in Bristol, Connecticut.

The mayor commended the team for representing Mifflinburg, Union County and the entire state of Pennsylvania.

Julie Dunphy will have reaction from players, parents and coaches on later editions of Eyewitness News.