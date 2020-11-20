COVID-19 antibody therapy to be distributed to healthcare facilities across PA

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced that through federal funding, monoclonal antibodies will be distributed to healthcare facilities across the commonwealth.

The facilities that receive these antibodies will be able to ensure that patients who meet certain criteria can undergo the treatment. Eligibility for the antibodies is determined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization (EUA) guidelines.

The department says “Bamlanivimab (monoclonal antibody therapy) is specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, designed to block the virus’s attachment and entry into human cells.”

“The department will determine which healthcare systems receive allocations based upon county case counts,” Dr. Levine said. “Then, the federal government will distribute the antibodies to the respective healthcare systems to further help communities struggling with the spread of COVID-19. Monoclonal antibodies may provide short term protection from the SARS-CoV-2 virus for appropriate COVID-19 patients.”

