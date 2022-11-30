SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Courthouse Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday.

According to a press release, the official lighting ceremony of the Lackawanna County Christmas Tree is set to take place, Friday, December 2 at 6:00 p.m. in Courthouse Square on North Washington Avenue.

Lackawanna County Commissioners, Jerry Notarianni, Debi Domenick, and Chris Chernak say the tree lighting ceremony will being at 6:00 p.m., with the Catholic Choral Society singing Christmas carols, which will be followed by brief statements from the commissioners and their family members.

After which, the county’s Christmas tree will be lit at 6:15 p.m., adding the glow of the holiday season to the ‘Electric City.’

Those in attendance are encouraged to stay after the ceremony to shop at ‘The Winter Market’ around Courthouse Square on Friday until 9:00 p.m.

The Scranton Chapter of UNICO National and LaFesta Italiana of Lackawanna County is donating refreshments for the tree lighting ceremony and their members will also be serving hot chocolate and cookies.