OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A court order has temporarily shut down an Old Forge strip club nearly three weeks after a fatal shooting.

The Diamond Club on Keyser Avenue was forced to shut down until at least January 3rd due to a court order filed by the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office.

“I thought it was temporary if it’s completely closed, that’s great cause it’s right behind my house and I don’t like it,” said Kathy Yescavage, an Old Forge resident.

Brian Gallagher the First Assistant District Attorney is one of the prosecutors working to have the club permanently shut down

“We are requesting that the court declare the diamond club, a public nuisance, and shut them down until a full hearing could be held,” explained Brian Gallagher, First Assistant District Attorney.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the Diamond Club had over 50 calls that police had to respond to.

“Since 2022 have been 51 calls for service to the diamond club. One of those calls was for a female who shot and another one was a homicide most recently,” Gallagher said.

The adult gentleman’s club has not been open since that early December murder. According to some people in Old Forge, they are happy this establishment might be closing down for good.

“Well, they should’ve closed it a long time ago. why is that? It’s a den of iniquity, prostitution drugs, and just a bad thing for a small town to have,” said Steve Leschinsky, Old Forge resident.

“Just close it down, nothing but trouble doesn’t belong in the world we live in. Sorry,” Yescavage told 28/22 News.

Our team briefly spoke with one of the owners of the Diamond Club who stated previously that he wanted to turn this place into a sports bar; however, on Thursday over the phone he said he had no comment.

“This Place is a stain on Old Forge,” Gallagher concluded.