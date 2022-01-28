Court finds Pennsylvania mail-in voting law unconstitutional

(WHTM) – The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has found the commonwealth’s no-excuse mail-in voting law, Act 77, is unconstitutional.

According to court documents, 14 members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives filed a petition to block the 2019 law that would allow any qualified voter to vote by mail.

The law allowed voters to submit a ballot by mail up to 50 days before an election and placed voters on a list to permanently receive a ballot application by mail. It also established 15 more days to register to vote and extended amil=in and absentee submission deadlines.

Act 77 also outlined rules for voting machine decertification and appropriated funding for voting machine upgrades that provide a verifiable paper trail.

Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Veronica Degraffenreid argued that the challenge to no-excuse mail-in voting lacked standing and that the challenge was untimely filed.

The court’s ruling and opinion issued by President Judge Emerita Mary Hannah Leavitt can be read below:

293MD21_1-28-22 by George Stockburger on Scribd

The commonwealth can appeal the court’s decision, but an official decision whether to do so has not yet been announced.

In 2019 Governor Tom Wolf said Act 77 made voting “more convenient and more secure for millions of Pennsylvanians.”

