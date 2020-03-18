Couple returning from Kenya self-isolating in an Airbnb

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) 8th District Congressman Matt Cartwright now says he’s under self-quarantine after possibly being exposed to the coronavirus by a family friend.

The pandemic has many people taking precautionary measures. We are starting to see people taking those steps as positive coronavirus cases increase across the world.

I spoke with one couple who left a country to come back home because of the outbreak. There are now 133 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. 12 are in our region.



“It seems as though anyone 15 and below is fine and the older you get the higher likelihood of complications or death,” said Dr. Rodger Barnette who is in self-quarantine.

Barnette and his wife Ginny are from Philadelphia and teach at a faith-based hospital in Kenya.

They recently returned, making an airport stop in the UK for a connecting flight back to the states.



“So we decided as a precaution it would be good when we came home to self-quarantine for the two weeks,” said Ginny Barnette.

With the Philadelphia area experiencing numerous positive cases of COVID-19, the couple decided to self-quarantine at an Airbnb in Avalon, New Jersey to avoid exposing their son who lives, and now works, at their home while they are away.



“So that we know that we are in good health… then we can go back,” said Ginny.

In the mean time, the Barnettes plan to take the suggested 14 days as a break.



Dr. Rodger: “We’ve got a bunch of movies to look at, we’ve got some books to read, so I think…”

Ginny: “We’re actually looking forward to having not a lot to do.”

I jokingly asked the Barnettes if they have jumped on the bandwagon of going out buying toilet paper or paper towels. They said no. But, they did bring back 12 rolls of toilet paper from Kenya, citing there is no shortage there.

In the meantime, it sounds like they are making the best of doing their part to curb the spread of coronavirus.