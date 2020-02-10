Couple from York County quarantined in Japan

YORK COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A Pennsylvania couple is among the passengers on board the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship quarantined in a Japanese harbor following more than 100 cases of the coronavirus.

Bill Smedley and his wife Colette from Dillsburg, York County never thought a cruise to celebrate their 33rd wedding anniversary would end quite like this.

The couple is among the thousands of passengers now quarantined off the coast of Tokyo after several other passengers tested positive for the coronavirus.

All the passengers were given thermometers to keep track of their temperature. If a fever develops, they are to notify the crew to be tested.

In the meantime, all meals are delivered to their cabin, and there’s virtually no contact with other passengers.

So far, the Smedleys have not shown any signs of the virus, and they are anxious to get home.

They are told they will be in quarantine until February 19th.