County takes steps after judge tests positive for COVID-19

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Luzerne County court officials and county administration employees tell Eyewitness News they are taking steps to deal with COVID-19 concerns after a judge and a sheriff’s deputy tested positive.

The Penn Place County Building is closed for the day Monday. Locations within the main courthouse where the sheriff’s deputy worked are being cleaned and sanitized.

County Manager Dave Pedri says contact tracing is taking place in relation to the deputy and Judge Amesbury. Court officials also say a second judge who was with Judge Amesbury at the golf outing is self-quarantined.

Pedri says the county is taking it day by day and is not ruling out reducing access to the public depending on any new information regarding the recent COVID-19 positive tests. Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on the steps the county is taking on later editions of Eyewitness News.