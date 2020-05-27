County officials preparing for mail-in ballot surge

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Primary Election is less than a week away. Since it was pushed back because of COVID-19, Election Officials say they have seen a huge demand for the vote by mail applications and attribute that demand to concerns about the Coronavirus.

Luzerne County Election officials say they have been told by many voters that they do not want to cast their vote inside a polling place. So they are taking advantage of the new vote by mail option.

Dave Pedri, Luzerne County Manager, tells Eyewitness News, “The mail-in ballots in Luzerne County have been a huge success. We have over 52,000 people who have applied for a mail in ballot in Luzerne County.”

Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri urges voters to cast their vote and return them to the County.

Pedri says, “If you have a mail in ballot it had to be received by our election bureau on June 2nd by 8 pm. It doesn’t matter when it was post marked.”

Voters can also drop off their completed ballots at three locations in the County. The Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton Post Offices, as well as inside the lobby at the county owned Penn Place in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Voters can also cast their votes at polling places throughout the county.

“If you do come out to vote you need a mask or we have one for you. You have the ability to use, if your disabled, to use a touch screen. Other people will be using paper ballots.”

Voters we spoke with say regardless of how you vote. Make sure you get out and let your voice be heard.

Tracey Fonzo, of Wilkes-Barre, says, “Those who haven’t registered to vote or they are registered to vote and they don’t vote, I think it’s a shame. “

Alex Fonzo was happy to hear about the big interest in Vote by Mail.

Alex Fonzo comments, “I think it’s a good thing cause it will keep more people away from voting places and move prior to be more socially distant.”

Consider this, according to Pedri, 100,000 people voted in the 2016 Presidential Primary in Luzerne County. So in this years Primary, more than half of the votes could be cast by mail.

